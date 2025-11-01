The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight in Michigan.

The Spits and the Saginaw Spirit will battle it out on the ice for the second time this season.

The two teams met earlier this week on Sunday afternoon where the Spits fell 6-5 following a shootout loss.

The Spitfires remain in first overall in the OHL with a 12-2-1-1 record, while Saginaw sits 12th overall with a 5-5-3-2 record.

Windsor's Ethan Belchetz continues to be a force for the Spits, and sits in third on the League Leaders for goals with 12 this season.

Belchetz says it's been a great year so far.

"Stats don't really mean too much obviously, but it kind of shows a result of good play, and I like the way I've been playing recently... and it's all credit to my teammates, so it's been pretty good so far."

Spitfires Head Coach Greg Walters says they're happy with how Belchetz is playing.

"He's brought it in on both sides of the puck, and obviously he's a big man, physical, a great shot, and he's having a great year so far, we're happy."

Walters says the team has been taking a few too many penalties, and making blatant mistakes.

"We need some of our other guys here to step up offensively that are playing a lot of minutes, so we can't just rely on Belchetz and [Liam] Greentree every night. And [Cole] Davis is obviously doing well, and Woody [Carson Woodall], we missed Cristo [Anthony Cristoforo] on the back end offensively, but some of our other forwards need to step up here."

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

The Spits will be back at home on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco