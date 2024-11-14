The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight when they travel to North Bay to take on the Battalion.

Windsor is coming off a win on Sunday to the Peterborough Petes, where they won 4-1.

The Spits lost two of their three games last week, pushing them from 3rd place to 6th place on the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list.

Windsor was without three of their top rookies, after Ethan Belchetz, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, and Carter Hicks were away in Sarnia competing for Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

The three Spits will return to the lineup this week.

The Windsor Spitfires remain in second place overall in the OHL, with 27 points and a 13-4-1 record.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.