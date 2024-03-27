There wasn't a lot of winning for the Windsor Spitfires during the 2023-24 season, but the club's luck changed at the 2024 OHL draft lottery held Wednesday evening.

For the first time since 1976, the Spitfires will select first overall in the OHL Priority Selection on Friday, April 12.



Each of the four non-playoff teams participating in the lottery had adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection.



Windsor came into the lottery with the second best odds of 30 per cent.



The final results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.



The coveted first overall selection came down to a big reveal between the Spitfires and their West Division rival the Sarnia Sting, who will be selecting second overall.



Windsor's only other first overall draft pick was Jim Fox, selected from the North Bay Trappers back in 1976.



Fox would never play for Windsor, instead going on to become one of the League's most prolific scorers as a member of the Ottawa 67's before embarking on an NHL career.



The Spitfires played to a mark of 18-42-5-3 this past season following back-to-back West Division titles.

