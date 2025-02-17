The Windsor Spitfires will welcome families to the WFCU Centre on Monday afternoon.
The annual Family Day game will see the Spits face-off against the Owen Sound Attack.
The Spitfires are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against the Saginaw Spirit Friday night.
The Attack also lost their previous game 4-3 in overtime on Saturday against the Erie Otters.
The two teams have met three times in the 2024-25 regular season, with the Spitfires winning all three games.
Those in attendance on Monday will receive a Windsor Spitfires branded gift courtesy of Vista Print while quantities last.
Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.