The Windsor Spitfires will welcome families to the WFCU Centre on Monday afternoon.

The annual Family Day game will see the Spits face-off against the Owen Sound Attack.

The Spitfires are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against the Saginaw Spirit Friday night .

The Attack also lost their previous game 4-3 in overtime on Saturday against the Erie Otters.

The two teams have met three times in the 2024-25 regular season, with the Spitfires winning all three games.

Those in attendance on Monday will receive a Windsor Spitfires branded gift courtesy of Vista Print while quantities last.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.