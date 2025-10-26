The Windsor Spitfires will host the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Windsor is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over Owen Sound on Friday night .

The Spits are sitting with a record of 12-2-1-0 on the season, and still ranked first overall in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Spirit are also coming off a win over Owen Sound, downing the Attack 4-2 on Saturday night. The Spirit's record is 4-4-3-2 on the season.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.