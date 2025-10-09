The Windsor Spitfires will fight to brace the Storm this evening.

The Spits will welcome Guelph to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 6-3 loss on Sunday to the Owen Sound Attack - their first loss of the season.

The Spits were on pace to break a franchise record of an undefeated start. They tied the record last set in 1986-87 of starting a season 7-0.

The Spitfires are currently 7-1, while the Storm are 3-2-1 on the season.

Spits captain Liam Greentree was away the first five games of the season at NHL Camp with the Los Angeles Kings. He says that experience will make him stronger in Windsor.

"Just being out there and learn from the guys who have been there for years now is pretty cool. So I think for me, it's just bringing that experience back to Windsor and obviously trying to win a championship."

He says that first loss of the season was difficult for the team.

"Obviously we wanted to set that record that we were on pace for, so it was a little bit of a tough loss, a tough one to take in."

Greentree says they had a bad first period in their loss to Owen Sound.

"We couldn't really come back, I thought we showed good resilience there in the second and third, so I think those are games that we've got to learn how to fight back from."

Windsor remains in first place in the OHL and second in the Canadian Hockey League.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco