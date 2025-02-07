The Windsor Spitfires are back in action this evening and will welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 6-3 loss to the visiting Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night.

The Spitfires and the Sting have met on the ice twice this season, with each club winning one game.

Overall, Windsor sits in third with a 34-12-2-1 record and 71 points so far this season, while Sarnia sits 14th overall with an 18-21-3-6 record and 45 points on the season.

Tonight will be a themed game, celebrating girls in hockey within Windsor-Essex and beyond. Ladies are encouraged to wear their league jersey to the game.

The Spitfires organization will also be giving away tickets to the PWHL game at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday March 16th where the Minnesota Frost and the New York Sirens will hit the ice.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.