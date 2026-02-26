The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Peterborough Petes to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is looking to rally back after back-to-back weekend losses.

The Spits fell 3-0 to the Rangers in Kitchener on Friday evening, before losing 2-1 to the Flint Firebirds at home on Sunday afternoon.

This will be the second time this season that the Spits and the Petes meet on the ice. Windsor defeated Peterborough 6-3 back in mid-December.

Windsor currently has a 36-14-5-2 record with 79 points on the season, while the Petes have a 33-21-1-2 record with 69 points on the season.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spitfires will be in London on Friday evening to battle the rival Knights.