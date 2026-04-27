Game 3 of the OHL Western Conference Final goes to the Windsor Spitfires, who beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 at the WFCU Centre on Monday night.

Windsor scored twice on the power play in the first, with Jakub Fibigr and Alex Pharand finding the back of the net.

Andrew Robinson struck early in the third for the game-winner, and Ethan Garden added an empty-net goal late.

The stats from game 3! Kitchener leads the series 2-1. See you all back here on Wednesday night!#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/Br83lknUGT — xy - Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) April 28, 2026

Kitchener still leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 set to be played on Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.