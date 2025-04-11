The Windsor Spitfires have drawn first blood in their second round OHL playoff series with the Kitchener Rangers.
Noah Morneau scored two goals, Liam Greentree had a goal and an assists and Ilya Protas had three assists in the Spitfires' 5-1 win over the Rangers Thursday night.
Joey Costanzo made 18 saves as Windsor outshot Kitchener 22-19.
Game 2 in the best-of-7 series goes Saturday night in Windsor.
FIRST CAREER GOAL TO OPEN THE SCORING🚨✈️@SpitsHockey Defender Andrew Robinson tucks away his first #OHL goal off a nice feed from Ryan Abraham—opening the floodgates in the second period!🌊#OHLPlayoffs | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/hgZab2doN3— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 11, 2025