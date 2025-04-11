The Windsor Spitfires have drawn first blood in their second round OHL playoff series with the Kitchener Rangers.

Noah Morneau scored two goals, Liam Greentree had a goal and an assists and Ilya Protas had three assists in the Spitfires' 5-1 win over the Rangers Thursday night.

Joey Costanzo made 18 saves as Windsor outshot Kitchener 22-19.

Game 2 in the best-of-7 series goes Saturday night in Windsor.