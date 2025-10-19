The Windsor Spitfires were handed a 5-3 loss at home by the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night.

Liam Greentree opened the scoring in the first period and Sarnia would go on to score three times in the second.

In the third period, Ethan Belchetz and Jack Nesbitt scored to tie it up for the Spits, while the Sting sealed their win with a pair of goals.

The Spits are back in action Thursday when the Ottawa 67's come to town.

Puck-drop set for 7:05, with pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.