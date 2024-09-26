The Windsor Spitfires spoiled the Saginaw Spirit's Memorial Cup banner-raising night at the Dow Event Centre with a 5-4 overtime win.

The Spitfires' 2023 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt scored the overtime winner for Windsor.



Anthony Cristoforo had a goal and two assists for the Spitfires, while 2024 first overall draft pick Ethan Belchetz notched two assists in his OHL debut.



The Spitfires are in Sarnia Friday night before playing their home opener at the WFCU Centre Saturday night against the Kitchener Rangers.

