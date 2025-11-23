The Windsor Spitfires were held to one win against the Spirit this weekend.

Coming off a 4-1 win against Saginaw Friday night, the Spitfires tried for a second stateside Saturday night but fell 2-1.

Carson Woodall was the lone goal scorer of the night, assisted by Anthony Cristoforo and Jack Nesbitt.

The Spitfires will host the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon during which the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.