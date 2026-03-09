Caden Harvey and Ethan Garden each scored two goals to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 5-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Anthony Cristoforo scored the other for the Spitfires, and AJ Spellacy had two assists.

Joey Costanzo made 25 saves.

With six games left in the regular season, the Spitfires trail Flint by two points for first-place in the OHL West Division.