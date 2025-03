Ilya Protas and AJ Spellacy each scored twice to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 7-1 win over Kingston at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Carter Froggett stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his eighth win of the season for Windsor.

Protas now has 45 goals on the season, while captain Liam Greentree scored his 44th of the season.

The win snaps a two-game slide for the Spitfires, who are on the road in Kitchener Friday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.