The Windsor Spitfires remain undefeated to start the OHL regular season after a dominating performance at home against Niagara.

The Spitfires smoked the Ice Dogs 6-0 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night to extend their winning streak to six straight games.

Defenseman Anthony Cristoforo had three assists and was plus-4 on the night to power Windsor's win.

Windsor outshot the Ice Dogs 38 to 9 in the win.

The Spits are in Brantford to face the Bulldogs Saturday, and AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 3:45 p.m. Puck drop is at 4 p.m.