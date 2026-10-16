Spitfires skid reaches three with loss to Wolves

Windsor lost its third game in a row, falling 6-2 at home to the Wolves in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday.

Sudbury was outshot 31-22 but pulled away from Windsor behind a hat trick by Jean-Cristoph Lemieux.

Bjorn Bronas made 29 saves in his season debut as the Wolves improved to 7-0-1-0.

John McLaughlin scored for Windsor along with Hamza Havusic who scored his first career OHL goal as Windsor fell to 3-5-1-1 on the season.

The Spitfires are back in action Friday night at home to Owen Sound.

AM800 has the broadcast from the WFCU Centre starting with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m.