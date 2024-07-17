The Windsor Spitfires have officially signed their first round import pick to the team.

Ilya Protas will wear red, white and navy blue in the 2024-25 season after the team announced he has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Protas was selected third overall by the Spits in the 2024 CHL Import Draft earlier this month. (July 3)

The 6'4'' player is from Belarus, and previously played for the United States Hockey League where he recorded 51 points in 61 games.

He was then drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Washington Capitals in the third round, 75th overall.

Protas says it feels amazing and it's an honour to sign with the Spits.

Meanwhile, Spitfires GM Bill Bowler says Protas is a player that can play in any situation and any forward position, and they're happy to welcome him and his family to Windsor.