Spitfires sign first-round U-18 pick Hamza Havusic

The Windsor Spitfires have signed forward Hamza Havusic to an OHL scholarship and development agreement. June 2026. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

The Windsor Spitfires have signed forward Hamza Havusic to an OHL scholarship and development agreement.

The Mississauga native was selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2025 U-18 Priority Selection.

The six-foot-four forward spent last season with the Vaughan Kings, putting up 23 points in 35 games, before joining the OJHL’s Stouffville Spirit where he added 18 points in 34 regular season games.

Havusic says he’s excited to join the organization, while general manager Bill Bowler points to his size, skating ability and long-term potential.