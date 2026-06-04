Spitfires sign defenceman Jesse Debruyn

The Windsor Spitfires have signed Jesse Debruyn to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. June 3, 2026.

The Windsor Spitfires have added a defenceman to their roster.

The Spits have signed Jesse Debruyn to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Debruyn was selected by the Spitfires in the fourth round, 76th overall, of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

The Exeter, Ontario native stands at 6-foot and 180 pounds.

Debruyn played his minor hockey with the Huron Perth Lakers organization. During his 2024 draft season, he recorded seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 30 games.

Following his selection by the Spitfires, Debruyn joined the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL) with the Komoka Kings where he scored eight goals and recorded 19 assists in 47 games.

After the Kings’ season came to an end, Debruyn was called up by the Spitfires and appeared in six games.

Debruyn says it feels great to sign with the organization and he’s been working really hard since the draft. He adds that he’s excited to meet his new teammates and be a part of the Spitfire organization.