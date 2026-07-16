Spitfires sign defenceman in 4th round pick

The Windsor Spitfires have signed Jake LaMontagne in the fourth round, 69th overall, during the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. July 15, 2026.

The Windsor Spitfires have added a defenceman to the team.

The Spits have signed Jake LaMontagne to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

LaMontagne was selected by Windsor in the fourth round, 69th overall, during the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

From New Hudson, Michigan, LaMontagne stands at 6′4′' and weighs 196 pounds.

LaMontagne spent two seasons with Detroit Compuware before joining Detroit HoneyBaked for the 2025-26 season. In his OHL Draft season with HoneyBaked, LaMontagne appeared in 104 games across two competitions, tallying five goals and 63 assists.

The 16-year-old says it’s a huge honour to sign with such a great organization, and he looks forward to working hard.