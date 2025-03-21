Joey Costanzo made 21 saves as the Windsor Spitfires blanked the Sarnia Sting 5-0 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Costanzo picked up his 34th win of the season, along with his fourth shutout.

Noah Morneau scored three goals and Ilya Protas assisted on all five goals for Windsor.

The Spitfires close out the regular season Friday night in London with a matchup against the Knights.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.