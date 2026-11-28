The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up a home-and-home series with the Kitchener Rangers by falling 1-0 on the road Friday night.

The loss comes two days after Windsor dropped a 7-4 decision to Kitchener at the WFCU Centre despite outshooting the Rangers 25-17.

With the defeat, the Spitfires have now lost back-to-back games to the Rangers and will look to rebound as their road trip continues.

Windsor heads to Erie, Pennsylvania to take on the Otters Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 5:45 p.m. on AM800.