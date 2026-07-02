Spitfires select Yakushevsky in 2026 CHL Import Draft

The Windsor Spitfires have selected forward Bogdan Yakushevsky in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. June 30, 2026.

A Russian teen has been selected by the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits have selected forward Bogdan Yakushevsky in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

The draft was held on Tuesday, and the Spitfires made one selection with the 46th overall pick.

Born in 2009, Yakushevsky stands at 6′0′' and spent the 2025-26 season with the CSKA Moskova U17 and U18 Teams as well as Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL.

Over the three competitions, Yakushevsky played in 63 games and recorded 78 points including 36 goals and 42 assists.

Yakushevsky will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.