A packed house as the Windsor Spitfires picked up a 6-4 victory on New Year's Eve.

The Spits welcomed the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre on Tuesday afternoon, where Windsor won their fifth straight game.

The game saw a sold-out crowd, with just shy of 6,500 fans in attendance.

Windsor dominated the first period up by 5 goals, with Ethan Garden, Ilya Protas, Jack Nesbitt, Ethan Belchetz, and Noah Morneau each scoring.

The Firebirds answered back with three goals in the second period, and a goal late in the third to bring the score to 5-4 for Windsor.

Spits captain Liam Greentree scored an empty net goal with 13 seconds left in the game to secure a victory. Greentree completed a Gordie Howe hat-trick, scoring a goal, getting an assist, and getting into a fight.

Windsor will be back in action on Thursday night on home ice to take on the Guelph Storm.