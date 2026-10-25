Spitfires score with one second left to beat Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires rebounded from Thursday night’s overtime loss with a 4-3 win over the Soo Greyhounds Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor built a 3-0 first-period lead on goals from Jesse Debruyn, John McLaughlin and Bogdan Yakushevsky.

The Greyhounds battled back to pull within a goal, but McLaughlin scored the power-play winner with one second remaining in regulation.

The victory comes two nights after the Greyhounds earned a 5-4 overtime win over Windsor in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Spitfires return to action Thursday, Oct. 29 when they host the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre. The game will feature a special tribute to veterans and active service members, along with a team poster giveaway.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.