Jack Nesbitt scored three times to lead the Spitfires to a 7-5 win over Owen Sound at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree each had a goal and an assist for the Spits, who won their fourth straight game.

Windsor is now 9-1-1 and leads Sarnia by three points for first-place in the OHL West Division.

The Spitfires are at home Saturday night against the Niagara Ice Dogs.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.