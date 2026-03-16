Andrew Robinson scored three goals to lead the Windsor Spitfires to an 8-2 win over the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Jack Nesbitt had a goal and an assist, and Caden Harvey assisted on four of the Spitfires' goals.

Windsor remains one point behind Flint for first place in the OHL West Division with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Spitfires are home to the Erie Otters tomorrow night, while the Firebirds travel to Kitchener to take on the Rangers.