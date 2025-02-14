Liam Greentree, Noah Morneau and rookie Ethan Garden each scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires routed Sarnia 8-2 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Ilya Protas scored once and set up three other goals for the Spitfires.

Carter Froggett made 23 saves to pick up his sixth win of the season.

The Spitfires hit the road to play Saginaw Friday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50pm.