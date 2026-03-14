The Spitfires took a 6-3 road win in Sarnia on Friday night, led by Liam Greentree’s two goals and an assist.

Greentree tied the game in the first, set up the go-ahead marker later in the period, and added an empty-netter to seal the win.

Other Spitfires scorers were Anthony Cristoforo, Wyatt Kennedy, Beksultan Makysh and Alex Pharand.

The Spits are back in action Sunday afternoon when rival London Knights come to the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.