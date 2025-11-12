The Windsor Spitfires remain in third in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 ranking.

Windsor was ranked third a week ago after sitting second in the country in the Week 6 ranking.

The ranking cites Windsor as "one of the CHL's most balanced clubs, led by Liam Greentree's scoring touch and Joey Costanzo's consistency in goal-ranking among the OHL's best with a 1.81 GAA and .918 save percentage."

The Spitfires are currently on a three-game winning streak as they prepare to host the Soo Greyhounds Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Brantford Bulldogs (15-0-3-1) remain the top-ranked team as the CHL's lone unbeaten team in regulation, extending their 19-game point streak while leading the league in virtually every major category, followed by the WHL's Everett Silvertips in second.

CHL Top-10 Rankings-Week 8

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)