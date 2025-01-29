The Windsor Spitfires are remaining status quo on this week's CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits remain in the sixth place position on the list for the second week in a row.

Windsor secured a pair of victories last week against the Sarnia Sting and the Brampton Steelheads.

The Spits claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in Sarnia on Friday night, before winning 5-2 at home against the Steelheads on Sunday afternoon.

Windsor currently has a 33-10-2-1 record, with 69 points recorded this season.

Spits captain Liam Greentree and forward Ilya Protas continue to excel for the team, with both players in the top five for points in the OHL. Greentree sits in second with 79 points, while Protas is in third with 74 points.

The London Knights remain in first place on the Top-10 Rankings list for nine weeks straight.

Windsor will welcome the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre on Friday night.