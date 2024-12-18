The Windsor Spitfires have remained status quo on this weeks list of Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits remain in 7th place for the second week in a row.

Over the past week, Windsor picked up a 5-1 win against the Erie Otters on Thursday. The Spits then fell 4-2 in London against the Knights on Friday night, before picking up a 3-2 win over the Knights on Saturday night in Windsor.

The Knights remain in first place on the CHL Top-10 list for the fifth week in a row.

Spitfires captain, and Los Angeles Kings prospect, Liam Greentree, continues to be a force for Windsor, recording three points over the last week as he continues to rank amongst the OHL's top-three scorers this season. Greentree has 20 goals and 31 assists in 31 games played.

Windsor only has one game this week and will welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre on Thursday night. The team will then break for the holiday's before returning to the ice on December 28.