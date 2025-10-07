The Windsor Spitfires are still one of the top teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Spitfires are ranked number 2 in the latest CHL's Top-10 Rankings.

It's the third straight week Windsor has slotted in the two spot.

The Spitfires' seven-game winning streak to start off the season came to an end on Sunday, after losing 6-3 to Owen Sound.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL continued to be ranked #1 in the country.

The Brantford Bulldogs are ranked #3 in Canada, and the Kitchener Rangers are ranked #5 in Canada.

Windsor is back on the ice on Thursday when they welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre.