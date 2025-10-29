The Windsor Spitfires are up two spots in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

Presenting the Week 6 #CHLTop10 presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott rankings that are once again headlined by the @BulldogsOHL! ??



?? https://t.co/yp6SFx1Ben pic.twitter.com/TCVkxT6sCf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 28, 2025

The Spits are now ranked second in the country, after being ranked fourth last week.

They were in the second spot for three straight weeks earlier this season before dropping to third and fourth.

Windsor recorded two wins and a shootout loss since the last rankings were released, picking up five of a possible six points.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night when they travel to Saginaw to battle the Spirit.

The Brantford Bulldogs are ranked first in the CHL.