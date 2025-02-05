The Windsor Spitfires have dropped two positions on the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits were in sixth place last week and the week prior, but have now dropped to eighth this week.

Windsor fell 5-1 at home on Thursday against the Flint Firebirds.

The Spits then claimed a 4-3 victory over the top-ranked London Knights on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is only one of three teams to defeat the Knights in regulation since October 20 - and they're the only club to do it twice over that stretch.

Despite Windsor defeating the Knights, London remains in first on the Top-10 Rankings list for 10 straight weeks, and is first in the OHL with 77 points. Windsor sits in third in the OHL with 71 points.

The Spits will welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre on Wednesday evening.