The Windsor Spitfires return to action Wednesday night when they host the Kitchener Rangers at the WFCU Centre.

It’s the first meeting of the season between the two clubs and the opening game of a home-and-home series. The rematch is scheduled for Friday.

Windsor enters the contest atop the West Division with a 15-7-2-1 record. Kitchener sits second in the Midwest Division at 16-6-2-1.

Both teams are coming off victories last weekend. The Spitfires defeated the Peterborough Petes 6-4 on Saturday, while the Rangers picked up a win over the Barrie Colts.

Fans attending Wednesday’s game can also take advantage of Toonie Hot Dog Night. Hot dogs will be available for $2, and six Golden Tickets will be hidden inside hot dog wrappers, with prize winners selected throughout the night.

The club is also hoping to surpass last year’s total of 5,660 hot dogs sold during the promotion.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell beginning at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.