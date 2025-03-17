The Windsor Spitfires scored four unanswered goals in the second period enroute to an 8-5 win over the London Knights Sunday.

Jack Nesbitt and Cole Davis each scored twice, while Davis added two assists before a crowd of more than 6,200 at the WFCU Centre.

Luke McNamara and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor and Conor Walton and Noah Morneau added empty-net goals.

The Spitfires have just two games remaining in the regular season — Thursday at home to Sarnia and the Knights in London on Friday.