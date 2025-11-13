The Spitfires look to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre Thursday in Windsor.

Windsor, the third-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, has posted a stellar 9-1-1-1 record on home ice this season, while the Greyhounds are 7 and 3 on the road.

The Western Conference-leading Spitfires also lead the West Division by seven points over the second-place Greyhounds.

The Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz is riding a five-game point streak going into Thursday's game, having collected three goals, five assists, and eight points during that stretch.

Captain Liam Greentree is on a three-game point streak with six goals, three assists, and nine points over the past three outings.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.