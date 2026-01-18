The Windsor Spitfires beat the Brampton Steelheads 5-2 on the road Saturday afternoon, pulling away with three goals in the third period.

Captain Liam Greentree led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nathan Villeneuve and Conor Walton also scored.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Ethan Garden added a late power-play goal, and goalie Michael Newlove stopped 17 shots for the win.

The Spits are back home Wednesday against the Kitchener Rangers.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.