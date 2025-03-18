For the second time this season, Windsor Spitfires' Ilya Protas has been named the OHL Player of the Week.

Protas was announced one of the top performers of the week of the regular season games ending March 16.

The Washington Capitals prospect registered five goals, six assists, and 11 points over three games.

Protas opened the week with a goal and an assist during Tuesday's game where the Spits secured a 7-5 win over the Erie Otters.

Two days later, he tallied a goal and two assists in Windsor's Thursday 6-3 win over the Soo Greyhounds.

He closed out the week with his third hat-trick of the season, along with an assist, and reached the 50-goal mark during the Spits 6-5 shootout loss to the Saginaw Spirit.

The 18-year-old has recorded 50 goals, and 69 assists this year, for a total of 119 points, and is ranked second in the OHL for scoring, and third in goals.

He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft in the third round, 75th overall.

Protas was named Player of the Week during the week of February 17th to the 23rd.