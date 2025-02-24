Windsor Spitfires centreman and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas has been named as the Ontario Hockey League's player of the week.

Protas registered five goals, nine assists and 14 points over four games last week.

Protas also reached the 40-goal mark to become the highest goal-scoring import player in Spitfires franchise history.

The 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus has appeared in 52 games with the Spitfires this season, recording 41 goals, 57 assists, and 98 points.

Protas ranks fourth in OHL scoring and third in goals.

He was selected third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after being chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.