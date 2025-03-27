The Ontario Hockey League has announced their top performers of the month of March, with one Windsor Spitfire making the list.

Spitfires' Ilya Protas has been named the Player of the Month.

Protas recorded eight goals and 15 assists, for a total of 23 points over seven games. He recorded a point in all seven matches.

The 18-year-old recorded a total of 124 points this season, with 50 goals and 74 assists over 61 games played with Windsor.

Protas is only the eighth player in Spitfires history to record 50 goals on a season, joining names such as Matthew Maggio in the 2022-23 season, Steve Ott in the 2000-01 season, among others.

He was selected third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after being chosen in the third round, 75th overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Protas was named Player of the Week by the OHL twice this season.