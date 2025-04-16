A forward with the Windsor Spitfires has been awarded a prestigious award.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas is the 2024-25 recipient of the William Hanley Trophy.

This trophy is presented annually to the League's Most Sportsmanlike Player as voted by OHL General Managers.

Protas finished second in OHL scoring with a total of 124 points, recording 50 goals and 74 assists over 61 games.

Protas stated that he's grateful to be recognized, that it's a special award and it is great to win in the league with a lot of very talented and high character players

The Spitfires selected Protas third overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. He was also drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by the Capitals during the NHL's draft.

Protas becomes the first Import to claim Most Sportsmanlike honours since Vitali Yachmenev of the North Bay Centennials back in 1995.

The trophy is presented by the OHL to commemorate William Hanley, former Secretary-Manager of the Ontario Hockey Association for over 25 years.