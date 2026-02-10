A goalie for the LaSalle Vipers is being recognized.

Windsor Spitfires prospect Jake Windbiel of the LaSalle Vipers is the GOHL Prospect of the Week.

Windbiel went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and one shutout.

Windbiel was at his best on Thursday night, turning in a 40-save shutout as LaSalle defeated the visiting Komoka Kings 7-0.

He then stopped 26 of 28 shots on Saturday as the Vipers skated to a 5-2 road win over the St. Marys Lincolns.

The 6-foot-4, 215Ib. netminder was Windsor's seventh round (124th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Windbiel has played to a career mark of 31-22-2-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .899 save percentage over 61 regular season games with LaSalle.