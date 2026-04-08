The Windsor Spitfires are gearing up for the second round of playoffs.

The Spits pulled out the brooms and swept the Guelph Storm in four games in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Windsor will now battle the Flint Firebirds - who also swept the Owen Sound Attack in the first round.

The Spitfires and the Firebirds met six times in the regular season - with each club walking away with three wins.

The two teams will meet on the ice for Game 1 on Friday evening at the WFCU Centre.

Spits forward AJ Spellacy says they're feeling good heading into this next round.

"Obviously it was good to get the first four in that series and get the sweep done, and I think we're playing some really good hockey right now. Obviously our defensive side has been great, and just continue to get better offensively and I think we'll be fine in this next series."

He says it'll be a good match-up against Flint.

"They're a great team, they have a lot of offensive skill. I think our defence matches up really well against them, and I think just our depth up and down the line up... I think that will be huge for us."

Spellacy says Windsor fans are the best.

"It'll be awesome, obviously they're the best fans in the league, and I know they're going to come and show up, and support us on Friday, and we'll play our best out there just for them."

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.

Game 2 will go Sunday afternoon in Windsor before the series shifts to Flint, Michigan.