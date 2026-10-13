Spitfires outshoot Spirit but fall in shootout

Saginaw beat Windsor 3-2 on Thanksgiving Monday at the WFCU Centre, October 12, 2026.

The Windsor Spitfires outshot the Spirit but ended up falling at home to Saginaw.

Jacob Cloutier tied the game 2-2 midway through the third for his second of the season, while Dima Zhilkin scored in regulation and added the shootout winner to lift the Spirit to the win.

Stepan Shurygin stopped 34 of 36 shots by the Spitfires before turning aside all three shootout attempts.

Saginaw had 25 shots directed at Michael Newlove in the win.

Ethan Garden and Beksultan Makysh scored for Windsor, and Caden Harvey added two assists as the Spitfires fell to 3-4-1-1.