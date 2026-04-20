The schedule is set for the OHL Western Conference Championship Series between the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spitfires will travel up the 401 for the opening game in Kitchener on Friday.

For Windsor, it’s a shot at revenge after being ousted by the Rangers in Round 2 of the 2025 playoffs. An injury-riddled Spitfires squad blew a 3-0 series lead.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 in Kitchener on April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 in Kitchener on April 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 in Windsor on April 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 in Windsor on April 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 5, if necessary, in Kitchener on May 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 6, if necessary, in Windsor on May 3 at 4:05 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary, in Kitchener at 7:00 p.m.

Through the first two rounds, Windsor has been undefeated in decisive series wins over the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds.

Tickets for all home games can be purchased at windsorspitfires.com .

On the ice, the Spits are being led by Liam Greentree, Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr, who have each collected 10 points in the playoffs.

Leading the team in goals is Jack Nesbitt, a prospect of the Philadelphia Flyers, who has found the back of the net six times in eight contests.

On the other side of the bracket, the Brantford Bulldogs and Barrie Colts are set to drop the puck in the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The winner in each series will meet in the OHL Finals to compete for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.