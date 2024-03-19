The Windsor Spitfires could potentially be the first team to select the first round pick during the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

With the Ontario Hockey League 2023-24 season in its final week, and the playoffs right around the corner, the 2024 OHL Priority Selection is now under a month away.

While the selection takes place April 12 and April 13, the Draft Lottery results will be formally announced on March 27.

The Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first four picks of the first round of the selection, as well as for the 2024 OHL U-18 Priority Selection held on April 17.

The four teams, who missed the playoffs, include the Windsor Spitfires, the Niagara IceDogs, the Peterborough Petes, and the Sarnia Sting.

The Lottery is based off a weighted system, the team in last place - 20th - will have 40 per cent chance of picking first, with the 19th place team having a 30 per cent chance, the 18th place team having a 20 per cent chance, and the 17th place team having a 10 per cent chance for top selection.

The four participating non-playoff teams are established in their respective positions in the OHL standings, with the Spitfires in 19th.

The Erie Otters were winners of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery, selecting defenceman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick.