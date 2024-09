The Spitfires look to make it two straight wins to open the OHL season when they travel to Sarnia tonight.

It's the season opener for the Sting, while the Spits are coming off a 5-4 overtime win in Saginaw Wednesday night.



AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.



The Spitfires will host the Kitchener Rangers tomorrow night in their home opener at the WFCU Centre.